Mom Who Spent Life Savings On Daughter's Cancer Treatment Wins $2 Million

By Zuri Anderson

April 12, 2023

Photo: Florida Lottery

Fortune shined down on a Florida mother who recently took out her life's savings to help her daughter beat breast cancer.

According to the Florida Lottery, Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland won a $2 million prize from her favorite scratch-off game: $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD. The mother told officials she purchased the lucky ticket one day after her daughter completed her final treatment. Gimblet said she bought the last available ticket in the store, too.

"At first, the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best," she explained. "He found the last one!"

Gimblet, flanked by her daughter, granddaughter, and an unidentified man, claimed her prize at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday, April 7. Her daughter, who didn't identify herself, was the one who revealed what her mother sacrificed to help her.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," she said. "My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I'm just so happy for her!"

Gimblet decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.6 million, making her an instant millionaire.

