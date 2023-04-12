NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Seriously Injured In Fatal Crash

By Jason Hall

April 12, 2023

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson was seriously injured in a fatal multi-vehicle crash Sunday (April 9) night in Mobile, Alabama, his agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (April 11).

"Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars," Schefter tweeted.

Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger, which was also hit by a Nissan Maxima, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency obtained by NFL.com. The driver of the Charger, identified as 55-year-old Charles Dunn, who wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Jefferson, 23, of Mobile, spent his first three collegiate seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette. The senior recorded a career-best 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Jefferson received a 5.69 prospect grade from NFL.com ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

"Jefferson is a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft analysis of Jefferson.

