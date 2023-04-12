NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Seriously Injured In Fatal Crash

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson was seriously injured in a fatal multi-vehicle crash Sunday (April 9) night in Mobile, Alabama, his agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (April 11).

"Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars," Schefter tweeted.

Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger, which was also hit by a Nissan Maxima, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency obtained by NFL.com. The driver of the Charger, identified as 55-year-old Charles Dunn, who wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.