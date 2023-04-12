Plane Makes A Scene With Unexpected Upside-Down Landing At Texas Airport

By Dani Medina

April 12, 2023

Photo: Terrell Professional Fire Fighters Association

Fire officials responded to a plane crash at the Terrell Municipal Airport on Tuesday (April 11) and were shocked to find that the small plane had landed upside down.

It all happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The plane was performing a routine landing, but wound up leaving the runway surface and crashing into the grass in between the two runways, according to WFAA and the Terrell Fire Department said. Thankfully, the pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Their status remains unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the FAA has been notified.

Terrell FD responded to a plane crash today at the Terrell Municipal Airport. While preforming a routine landing, the...

Posted by Terrell Professional Fire Fighters Association on Tuesday, April 11, 2023
