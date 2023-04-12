Quavo Plans To Bare His Soul In Upcoming Solo Album

Quavo is getting ready to drop the most emotional album of his career.



On Monday night, April 10, the Migos rapper revealed the title of his upcoming solo album to his 3.8 million Twitter followers. He called the project Rocket Power, which appears to be a nod to his late nephew TakeOff, and said he plans to bare all of his emotions on the upcoming body of work. Based on his most recent releases over the past few months, it seems like fans will get to hear a completely different side of Huncho.



"#RocketPower🚀 All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews ♾🔒," Quavo tweeted.