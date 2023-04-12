Quavo Plans To Bare His Soul In Upcoming Solo Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 12, 2023
Quavo is getting ready to drop the most emotional album of his career.
On Monday night, April 10, the Migos rapper revealed the title of his upcoming solo album to his 3.8 million Twitter followers. He called the project Rocket Power, which appears to be a nod to his late nephew TakeOff, and said he plans to bare all of his emotions on the upcoming body of work. Based on his most recent releases over the past few months, it seems like fans will get to hear a completely different side of Huncho.
"#RocketPower🚀 All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews ♾🔒," Quavo tweeted.
Quavo seems to be using his upcoming solo album to speak out about how he feels following the death of TakeOff. His nephew was shot and killed during a shooting in Downtown Houston last November. Quavo took some time for himself before he finally spoke about his death at Take's massive funeral service in Atlanta and on social media. Since then, the 32-year-old artist released his emotional tribute to TakeOff called "Without You," which he later performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside the Maverick City Music choir.
Not long after his appearance at the Grammys, Quavo followed up with his recent single "Greatness." While he pays homage to Take, Quavo also appeared to address the future of Migos following his past issues with Offset. "Greatness," and his most recent track "Honey Bun," will also appear on Rocket Power.
As of this report, there's no set release date for Quavo's new album.