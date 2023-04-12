Rifle Used In Louisville Shooting Will Be Auctioned Off Under Kentucky Law

By Bill Galluccio

April 12, 2023

Shooting At Louisville, Kentucky Bank Leaves At Least Five Dead
Photo: Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said that the rifle used by the 25-year-old gunman in the mass shooting at a bank in downtown Lousiville will be sold at an auction under Kentucky law.

The Kentucky State Police will conduct to auction and keep 20% of the proceeds from the sale. The rest of the money will go to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.

Only licensed firearms dealers are eligible to bid on the firearm.

Officials have not specified what gun the shooter used, saying only that it was a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle. The gunman legally purchased the weapon six days before the attack.

Greenberg voiced his displeasure with the law that prevents confiscated weapons from being destroyed.

"Think about that," Greenberg said. "That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky's current law."

"Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors. We have to do more than we've already done," he added. "Let's change the state laws that would make me a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people's lives."

