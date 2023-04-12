Rihanna Shows Off Precious Easter Photos Of Her Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, who's name has not yet been revealed, was born May 13, 2022. Since then, his mom has been sporadically flashing him off on social media. However, when it comes to paparazzi snapping shots of her son, Rihanna is not having it. She recently opened up about her struggle with keeping her child away from photographers.



“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she explained. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”



The singer is also pregnant with her second child, which she confirmed during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. While Rihanna and Rocky haven't confirmed the gender of the child yet.