Rihanna Shows Off Precious Easter Photos Of Her Baby Boy
By Tony M. Centeno
April 12, 2023
Rihanna couldn't resist giving her fans a glimpse at her son's first Easter.
On Tuesday, April 11, Riri hopped on Instagram to post photos of her baby boy's first Easter look. In the images, the nearly one-year-old child sits in the grass as he gnaws on an Easter egg while surrounded by actual bunnies and candy eggs. He also rocks a pair of bunny ears and what appears to be a pearl necklace. In a separate post, the singer's son poses with the children's book How To Catch The Easter Bunny and pets a bunny.
"Eastuh!!" Rihanna wrote in her caption. "Look at heeeeee!!!!"
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, who's name has not yet been revealed, was born May 13, 2022. Since then, his mom has been sporadically flashing him off on social media. However, when it comes to paparazzi snapping shots of her son, Rihanna is not having it. She recently opened up about her struggle with keeping her child away from photographers.
“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she explained. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”
The singer is also pregnant with her second child, which she confirmed during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. While Rihanna and Rocky haven't confirmed the gender of the child yet.