Sabrina Carpenter Cancels Show Due To 'Credible Security Threat'

Sabrina Carpenter shared a heartfelt apology with Portland fans on Tuesday, April 11th, after she said she was forced to cancel Monday night's show at Keller Auditorium. "Portland – I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight,” she explained on Twitter. She promised refunds and added that "the venue is closing for the evening, please take care of yourselves and return home safely!"

Rolling Stone later reported that Carpenter's fans were asked to leave the venue after a "credible security threat" was made at the Crystal Ballroom, which was the venue the singer was initially scheduled to perform at. “Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue,” Portland Police Bureau Lt. Nathan Sheppard told the music magazine.

Although Carpenter had previously announced she was moving from the Crystal Ballroom to Keller Auditorium, the promoter and Carpenter's team decided to cancel the show out of concern for everyone's safety. “While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off. Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely," an AEG Presents spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

Fans were reportedly able to attend Sabrina's VIP sound check and watch the opening act Spill Tab before being asked to leave an hour after Carpenter was scheduled to perform. Carpenter is currently on the road in support of her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send. Check out her upcoming dates here.