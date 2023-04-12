South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The State

By Sarah Tate

April 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Being in the South, you can guarantee you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best fried chicken in the state?

Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken

Not only will you see the iconic cartoon bear at this Hartsville eatery that has been serving the community for 50 years, but you will also find some incredible fried chicken alongside tasty sides like coleslaw and mac and cheese.

Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken is located at 514 S. Fifth Street in Hartsville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"One word: thick. That's the best way to describe the crust of this famous fried chicken, which tastes even better dipped in syrupy honey. It's heavy, too, because the extra-dense exterior keeps all of the savory juices trapped inside."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to read up on where to find the best fried chicken around the country.

