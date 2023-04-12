Texas Man With Gunshot Wound Drives Himself To Whataburger

After a man was shot in the chest, he drove himself to Whataburger to find help.

The shooting happened elsewhere, but the man arrived at the Whataburger on Marbach Road in San Antonio around 10:30 p.m. after he was shot, KENS5 reports. Police didn't find the man when they arrived at the fast food chain, found his white Mercedes instead. Witnesses said the shooting victim was picked up from Whataburger and was taken to the Valley Hi entrance of Lackland Air Force Base. There, firefighters responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot of his apartment complex when a man wearing a mask approached him and shot him, FOX 29 reports. That's when he drove to Whataburger to call his friend for help.

The shooting remains under investigation and there is no information about the suspect at this time.