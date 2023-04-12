Texas School Makes Bold Move To Prevent Students From Using Phones In Class

A middle school in Texas is taking a stand against cell phone usage in the classroom.

G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School in Waco is now requiring its students to place their cell phones inside a locked pouch throughout the school day, FOX 44 reports. The school decided to introduce this new policy after Principal Reggie Lewis said too many students were on their phones during the day instead of paying attention in class.

"The main focus is we're not trying to take a kid's phone away from them. We don't want to inconvenience parents. We just want to create a better environment for the students to learn," Lewis said at a meeting Monday (April 10) to discuss the new guidelines with parents.

The school first came up with the idea back in March and recently received a grant to make it happen; they purchased nearly 800 pouches.

"We're seeing it's good, we’re happy. You have the ones that say, 'Well, what about my kid if I need to get a hold of them.' Contact the school, we can get them for you," Lewis said.

This week, Lewis said the school will set up stations for students to grab their phone pouches. "The student, they get their pouch, they put their name on it. We have a QR code where they can sign in real quick just name and ID so we know who received one and who hasn’t received one, and we show them how to use it," Lewis said. Students are also able to keep the pouch on them and even take it home.