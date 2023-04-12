The Luckiest Store To Buy A Winning Lottery Ticket In Washington

If you're planning on buying a lottery ticket, your chances of winning may be higher if you visit certain stores in Washington.

State lottery officials revealed 2022's luckiest retailers in various regions, including Puget Sound. These businesses were featured because they sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more.

The agency crowned a Safeway at 900 Meridian E in Milton as the luckiest retailer in the state last year with 16 wins.

It was also located in the South Puget Sound Region, which was named the luckiest region in the state for the fifth year in a row. Officials said the top 10 retailers there racked up 111 wins.

Here are the Top 10 luckiest retailers in the South Puget Sound Region:

16 Wins: Safeway at 900 Meridian E in Milton

12 Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

12 Wins: Fred Meyer at 25250 Pacific Hwy S in Kent

12 Wins: Speed-E-Mart at 9625 Renton Ave S in Seattle

11 Wins: Safeway at 1243 Marvin Rd NE in Lacey

10 Wins: Safeway at 4700 Yelm Hwy SE in Lacey

10 Wins: Safeway at 4300 NE 4th St in Renton

10 wins: Safeway at 138 SW 148th St in Burien

9 Wins: Thanh Thanh Café at 6033 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Seattle

9 Wins: Safeway at 11501 Canyon Rd E in Puyallup

These are the Top 10 luckiest retailers in the North Puget Sound Region, which saw 69 wins in 2022:

12 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW in Lynnwood

7 Wins: QFC at 27008 92nd Ave NW in Stanwood

7 Wins: Haggen at 8915 Market Pl in Lake Stevens

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy in Everett

Has made the Top 10 list every year since 2018

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 9925 State Ave in Marysville

6 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds

6 Wins: Safeway at 4301 212th St SW in Mountlake Terrace

6 Wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Pl NE in Arlington

6 Wins: Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave in Anacortes

Washington Lottery also linked the full list of winners by region.