The Most Beautiful Lake In Michigan

As the sun sets later and later with each passing day, we know that lake season must be right around the corner! Warm weather signals long, lazy days on the pontoon, exhilarating jet ski rides, kayaking, swimming, dinners at marina restaurants, and more! There are multiple lakes scattered throughout Michigan, but one in particular stands out as a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Be it size, cleanliness of the water, activities, or popular marina shops, something about this particular lake keeps people coming back for more fun each Summer.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most beautiful lake in all of Michigan is Lake Superior. Lake Superior is known for its extremely large size and diverse terrain. Located above Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this beautiful lake features multiple beaches and stunning scenery.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most beautiful lake in the entire state:

"Also the largest of the "Great Lakes," Lake Superior covers 31,700 square miles and its waters reach a depth of 1,332 feet. Visitors can lay out on the lake's stunning beaches, or venture onto one of the surrounding hiking trails."

For a continued list of the most beautiful lakes across the country visit insider.com.