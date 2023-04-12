The Most Beautiful Lake In Minnesota

As the sun sets later and later with each passing day, we know that lake season must be right around the corner! Warm weather signals long, lazy days on the pontoon, exhilarating jet ski rides, kayaking, swimming, dinners at marina restaurants, and more! There are multiple lakes scattered throughout Minnesota, but one in particular stands out as a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Be it size, cleanliness of the water, activities, or popular marina shops, something about this particular lake keeps people coming back for more fun each Summer.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most beautiful lake in all of Minnesota is Lake Itasca located in Itasca State Park. Lake Itasca is located inside of Minnesota's oldest state park. Insider mentioned that the park itself features over 100 lakes, but that this lake is the most stunning by far!

Here is what Insider had to say about the most beautiful lake in the entire state:

"The entire park totals more than 32,000 acres and has more than 100 lakes, although Lake Itasca holds the title of the largest as the headwaters of the Mississippi River."

