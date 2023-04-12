The Most Beautiful Lake In Pennsylvania

As the sun sets later and later with each passing day, we know that lake season must be right around the corner! Warm weather signals long, lazy days on the pontoon, exhilarating jet ski rides, kayaking, swimming, dinners at marina restaurants, and more! There are multiple lakes scattered throughout Pennsylvania, but one in particular stands out as a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Be it size, cleanliness of the water, activities, or popular marina shops, something about this particular lake keeps people coming back for more fun each Summer.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most beautiful lake in all of Pennsylvania is Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos region. Lake Wallenpaupack is known for its large size and the beautiful hiking trails that surround it. Insider mentioned that the popular lake is surrounded by acres upon acres of forests, making for the most stunning scenery!

Here is what Insider had to say about the most beautiful lake in the entire state:

"Located in northeastern Pennsylvania, Lake Wallenpaupack was built in 1926 and has 52 miles of shoreline. The 5,700-acre lake is also surrounded by forest, hiking trails, and wildlife."

