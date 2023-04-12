These Florida Beaches Were Named Among The Best In America

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, meaning everyone is getting ready to hit the sands (if they haven't already). Since the United States is a huge country with coastlines spanning thousands of miles, there are plenty of captivating beaches to spend the day at.

Thankfully, TripAdvisor released its annual Travelers' Choice list for 2023, including the best beaches in the country. The website states, "Golden sands, rugged coastlines, clear blue waters—this year’s winning beaches are traveler faves for everything from lazy beach days to underwater adventures."

Out of 25 entries, Florida dominated the list with eight locations appearing on the list:

Siesta Beach (Siesta Key) -- No. 2

Henderson Beach State Park (Destin) -- No. 6

St. Augustine Beach -- No. 13

St. Pete Beach -- No. 14

Panama City Beach -- No. 18

Pensacola Beach -- No. 20

Sombrero Beach (Marathon) -- No. 22

Clearwater Beach (Clearwater) -- No. 23

Here are the Top 10 beaches to visit in 2023, according to TripAdvisor:

Ka’anapali Beach (Hawaii) Siesta Beach (Florida) Driftwood Beach (Georgia) Hanalei Beach (Hawaii) Henderson Beach State Park (Florida) Cannon Beach (Oregon) Coronado Beach (California) Ogunquit Beach (Maine) La Jolla Cove (California)

Check out the full rankings on TripAdvisor's website.