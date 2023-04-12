This Bakery Was Named Colorado's Best Pie Shop
By Zuri Anderson
April 12, 2023
After you devour a hearty meal, what's the perfect finish to it? Dessert, of course! And what better treat to cap off your meal than a slice of pie. Whether homemade or purchased from a bakery, this iconic dessert rarely disappoints. In fact, there are thousands of bakeries and businesses ready to sell you a slice for any occasion.
That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best place to grab some pie. According to the website, Granny Scott’s Pie Shop is Colorado's best pie shop!
This joint serves a wide range of sweet and savory pies, including quiches, cream pies, fruit pies, gluten-free, and more. Writers recommend you try their rocky road pie.
You can find this shop at 3333 S Wadsworth Blvd, #C107, in Lakewood.
Is it really April already? This month for our spotlights we have Baileys Swiss chocolate mousse, a lemon blueberry...Posted by Granny Scott's Pie Shop on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Here's how researchers determined their list:
"To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Fodors, Food Network, Spoon University, Forbes, Delish, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with more general focus and occasionally places that are primarily cafés were included, if they were highly rated for their pies. Some of the pie purveyors on this list make savory as well as sweet pies, but we have showcased the latter."