This Bakery Was Named Colorado's Best Pie Shop

After you devour a hearty meal, what's the perfect finish to it? Dessert, of course! And what better treat to cap off your meal than a slice of pie. Whether homemade or purchased from a bakery, this iconic dessert rarely disappoints. In fact, there are thousands of bakeries and businesses ready to sell you a slice for any occasion.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best place to grab some pie. According to the website, Granny Scott’s Pie Shop is Colorado's best pie shop!

This joint serves a wide range of sweet and savory pies, including quiches, cream pies, fruit pies, gluten-free, and more. Writers recommend you try their rocky road pie.

You can find this shop at 3333 S Wadsworth Blvd, #C107, in Lakewood.