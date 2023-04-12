This Bakery Was Named Florida's Best Pie Shop

After you devour a hearty meal, what's the perfect finish to it? Dessert, of course! And what better treat to cap off your meal than a slice of pie. Whether homemade or purchased from a bakery, this iconic dessert rarely disappoints. In fact, there are thousands of bakeries and businesses ready to sell you a slice for any occasion.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best place to grab some pie. According to the website, The Pie Factory is Florida's best pie shop!

This joint has been around since 1990, selling over 15 different flavors of pies and other pastries. Writers recommend you try their authentic key lime pie.

You can find this shop at 12777 Walsingham Rd in Largo.