This Bakery Was Named Washington's Best Pie Shop

After you devour a hearty meal, what's the perfect finish to it? Dessert, of course! And what better treat to cap off your meal than a slice of pie. Whether homemade or purchased from a bakery, this iconic dessert rarely disappoints. In fact, there are thousands of bakeries and businesses ready to sell you a slice for any occasion.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best place to grab some pie. According to the website, A la Mode Pies is Washington state's best pie shop!

This joint serves up both classic and unique flavors, such as blue Hawaiian, raspberry crumble, Mexican chocolate mousse, key lime, and grasshopper. Writers recommend you try their sweetheart sour cherry pie.

A la Mode Pies has three locations across Seattle.