Thousands Evacuate Amid Toxic Smoke From Fire, Expected To Burn For Days

A toxic fire at an Indiana recycling plant that led to the evacuation of thousands of people Tuesday (April 11) afternoon is expected to burn for multiple days, according to local officials.

Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones addressed the situation during a news briefing and said the thick, black smoke that rose from the Richmond recycling plant is "definitely toxic," CNN reports.

“There is a host of different chemicals that plastics give off when they’re on fire, and it’s concerning,” Jones said, adding that he expects the fire to continue to burn for days.

About 2,000 people were forced to evacuate the areas within a half-mile of the fire, which could change based on the direction of wind shifts, Jones confirmed. Residents downwind of the evacuation zone were also encouraged to shelter in place and bring all pets indoors as the fire continued. All residents who find remnants from the plant fire are strongly advised not to "disturb or touch the debris."

“It is unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris,” the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Early air monitoring results from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency labs were expected to be determined "by daybreak" Wednesday (April 12), according to Wayne County officials. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and isn't expected to be until it has been extinguished.