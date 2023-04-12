Washington Has Some Of America's Best Vacation Spots Along The West Coast
By Zuri Anderson
April 12, 2023
There's plenty to love about the West Coast besides the long stretches of beaches and climate, from remote areas of the wilderness to iconic cities and underrated towns.
That's why Trips to Discover rounded up the top places to visit along America's West Coast. Out of 12 entries, three population destinations in the Evergreen State were featured on the list. Writers also explained why these spots earned their place:
Olympic National Park: "A remote wilderness area with everything from soaring mountains, waterfalls, and rainforest to rugged coastline with driftwood-strewn beaches where the powerful waves of the Pacific crash against the shore."
Friday Harbor (San Juan Islands): "It offers an idyllic retreat with plenty of shops, art galleries and museums to explore along with farm-to-table eateries serving dishes that use local island produce. There are even a number of vineyards with opportunities for tastings. A wide range of outdoor recreation is possible, too."
Seattle: "Not only is it easy on the eyes, nearly surrounded by both water and mountains, but there are also a myriad of cultural attractions to enjoy," including Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square, the Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture, and much more.