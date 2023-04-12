Washington Has Some Of America's Best Vacation Spots Along The West Coast

There's plenty to love about the West Coast besides the long stretches of beaches and climate, from remote areas of the wilderness to iconic cities and underrated towns.

That's why Trips to Discover rounded up the top places to visit along America's West Coast. Out of 12 entries, three population destinations in the Evergreen State were featured on the list. Writers also explained why these spots earned their place:

Olympic National Park: "A remote wilderness area with everything from soaring mountains, waterfalls, and rainforest to rugged coastline with driftwood-strewn beaches where the powerful waves of the Pacific crash against the shore."