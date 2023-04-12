Watch Tommy Lee In Hilarious Trailer For New Muppets Mayhem Series
By Logan DeLoye
April 12, 2023
Tommy Lee is featured in The Muppets Mayhem series official trailer, and it's hilarious! The trailer gives fans a sneak peak into the series, following The Electric Mayhem Band bandmates, Zoot, Janice, Floyd Pepper, Animal, Dr. Teeth, and Lips around as they prepare to record their first studio album after 45 years in the music industry. Lee is featured at the very beggining of the trailer, joking about the impact that the rock 'n' roll muppets had on Mötley Crüe's musical career.
"They taught Mötley Crüe to shred and party." The "Kickstart My Heart" standout lifts up his shirt to reveal a tattoo spread across his chest in big letters that spells "MAYHEM." "They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out!"
Lee is not the only star to be featured in the upcoming series. According to Kerrang, "Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Lil Nas X, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Cedric Yarbrough, and Zedd" will also be featured in The Muppets Mayhem. The highly anticipated series is set to begin on May 10th, and will be available to stream on Disney+."