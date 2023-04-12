Watch Tommy Lee In Hilarious Trailer For New Muppets Mayhem Series

Tommy Lee is featured in The Muppets Mayhem series official trailer, and it's hilarious! The trailer gives fans a sneak peak into the series, following The Electric Mayhem Band bandmates, Zoot, Janice, Floyd Pepper, Animal, Dr. Teeth, and Lips around as they prepare to record their first studio album after 45 years in the music industry. Lee is featured at the very beggining of the trailer, joking about the impact that the rock 'n' roll muppets had on Mötley Crüe's musical career.

"They taught Mötley Crüe to shred and party." The "Kickstart My Heart" standout lifts up his shirt to reveal a tattoo spread across his chest in big letters that spells "MAYHEM." "They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out!"