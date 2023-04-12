Just because we're not in the South doesn't mean you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to take a chance and fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in Wisconsin has the best fried chicken in the state?

Graze

This Madison eatery was opened by James Beard Award-winning chef Tory Miller in 2010 and serves up seasonally-inspired dishes, including its tasty twist on chicken and waffles.

Graze is located at 1 South Pinckney Street in Madison.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"You can feel good about ripping into this farm-to-table fried chicken sourced from local pastures. They offer a Midwestern take on the Nashville Hot Chicken, bringing it to you on a thick waffle with a pot of maple syrup to soothe the heat of the cayenne butter."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to read up on where to find the best fried chicken around the country.