21-Year-Old Suspect Who Leaked Classified Documents Arrested: Report

Investigators have identified 21-year-old Jack Texeria as the suspect who allegedly leaked multiple classified documents, NBC News reported. Two sources close to the investigation told NBC News that investigators have been on to Texeria.

New York Times reporter Julian E. Barnes said that the FBI has taken Texeria into custody and that federal authorities are conducting a search at the home of his mother. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he will be arraigned later today in federal court.

Texeria worked in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and ran a private Discord server called Thug Shaker Central.

The server has since been shut down, but according to the New York Times, it had between 20 and 30 members who were mostly in their teens. They discussed guns and video games while sharing racist memes.

The Times spoke to members of the group who admitted that the leader, referred to as "O.G.," had been sharing classified documents on the private server.

They didn't get much attention until one of the members recently shared some of the documents on a public server, prompting a massive investigation into the embarrassing leak of sensitive data about the United States intelligence gathering on its allies and information about the war between Russia and Ukraine.