Arizona Shop Serves The Best Dessert In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a dessert lover — and how can you not be? — get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. Why waste your time on subpar desserts? Cheapism compiled a list of the best dessert in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint!

"Some states even have their own official designated desserts, while others have regional specialties you won’t want to miss when visiting, and others just reign supreme when it comes to preparing the dish at hand," the blog wrote about its list, which features the best desserts to sample in every state across the U.S.

In Arizona, the best dessert is the Prickly Pear Soft Serve from Topo in Gilbert. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Prickly pear cactus is a well-known symbol of the state and used in dishes and drinks ranging from margaritas to syrups and sorbets. Topo is a food stand dishing out burritos, elote, and a dessert that keeps locals and travelers coming back — prickly pear soft serve. The refreshing soft serve can be enjoyed on its own, with a twist of vanilla soft serve, or dipped in a hard shell of chocolate, lime, or prickly pear sauce.

The runner-up for best dessert is a date shake from the Dateland Travel Center in Dateland.

Check out the full report.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.