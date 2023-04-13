Celine Dion Returns With New Music 4 Months After Rare Health Diagnosis

The iconic Canadian singer revealed her SPS diagnosis toward the end of last year leaving many fans heartbroken. "It hurts me to tell you today, this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she said in the announcement video. "It’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being out on stage performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” Celine added that she will be concentrating on her health and has hope she is on the road to recovery and will be back on stage soon.

After the announcement, a source said that "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans" and added that "she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."