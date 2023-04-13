Chicago's Millennium Park Free Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

Chicago's Millennium Park free Summer concert series lineup was just announced, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to WGN9, the artists will take the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. almost every Monday and Thursday from June 22nd to August 21st. The best part? Every single concert is free to the public! All you need to enjoy this event is a blanket, or a chair to set out in the lawn! WGN9 listed the full lineup to include:

6/22 — Tribute to Ramsey Lewis: A Gentleman of Jazz, with special surprise guests

6/26 — Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, El Laberinto del Coco

7/13 — Big Freedia, “The Femmergy” feat. Mister Wallace & Friends + VITIGRRL

7/17 — Yemi Alade, Son Palenque + DJ’s TopDonn & Dee Money

7/20 — Stephen Marley, Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records’ 30th anniversary with DJ Chuck Wren

7/24 — Kurt Vile and the Violators, Finom

7/31 — Shemekia Copeland, Martha Redbone Roots Project

8/10 — Vieux Farka Touré & Cedric Burnside

8/17 — PJ Morton, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

8/21 — Carla Morrison, Girl Ultra + DJ Roxyo Sounds

In addition to the free concert series, the park also puts on a summer film series that takes place every Tuesday from July 11th through August 29th. Some films being featured in Fast Five, Clueless, Top Gun: Maverick, Turning Red, and more!