Employee At Children's Therapy Center Confesses To Molesting Patients

A 30-year-old employee at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested for allegedly molesting several children.

According to court documents obtained by WTHR , Leomeir Kennedy admitted to detectives that he molested two patients at the therapy center and another child in 2017.

Kennedy said the first incident happened in 2017 while he was changing the diaper of a one-year-old girl he was babysitting.

After leaving Indiana for a few years, Kennedy returned and got a job at the therapy center so he could prey on young children. He said that avoid getting caught, he would only target children that were not assigned to him. Instead, he would offer to cover lunch breaks for his coworkers and use that time to molest the children assigned to them.

Kennedy said he confessed so he could rid himself of the "shadows" and "dark snakes" that have been inside him since he was molested as a child.

He was arrested after his confession and charged with three counts of child molestation and possession of child porn. He was denied bond after prosecutors suggested he was a flight risk because he told several people he had to plans to leave the state.