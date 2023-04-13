Employee At Children's Therapy Center Confesses To Molesting Patients

By Bill Galluccio

April 13, 2023

Leomeir Kennedy, 30.
Photo: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

A 30-year-old employee at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested for allegedly molesting several children.

According to court documents obtained by WTHR, Leomeir Kennedy admitted to detectives that he molested two patients at the therapy center and another child in 2017.

Kennedy said the first incident happened in 2017 while he was changing the diaper of a one-year-old girl he was babysitting.

After leaving Indiana for a few years, Kennedy returned and got a job at the therapy center so he could prey on young children. He said that avoid getting caught, he would only target children that were not assigned to him. Instead, he would offer to cover lunch breaks for his coworkers and use that time to molest the children assigned to them.

Kennedy said he confessed so he could rid himself of the "shadows" and "dark snakes" that have been inside him since he was molested as a child.

He was arrested after his confession and charged with three counts of child molestation and possession of child porn. He was denied bond after prosecutors suggested he was a flight risk because he told several people he had to plans to leave the state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.