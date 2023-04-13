Everything's Bigger In Texas, Except For The Divorce Rate: See The Rankings

When it comes to love and relationships, Texans seem to have figured out the right formula for success. According to a report from Bet Texas, the Lone Star State has one of the lowest divorce rates in the country, making it an ideal place for those looking for a long-lasting partnership.

Even though some of the "most unfaithful" cities in the U.S. can be found right here in Texas, that doesn't seem to have put a dent in the divorce rate. In the U.S., Massachusetts has the lowest divorce rate, followed by Illinois. Texas comes in at No. 3 with 1.4 divorces per 1,000 people, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

"Texas is a no-fault state when it comes to divorce, which means you don’t have to cite fault on one side of the relationship to obtain the divorce," Bet Texas said in its report. "According to Conaster Family Law in Dallas, the most common reason cited for divorce in Texas is insupportability, otherwise known as irreconcilable differences." Here are the top reasons for divorce in Texas:

Lack of commitment - 75% Infidelity - 59.6% Too much conflict, arguing - 57.7% Married too young - 45.1% Financial problems - 36.7%

"A big reason for Texas ranking so low in divorces might have something to do with how expensive it can be," Bet Texas continues. "A 2020 story by USA Today cites Texas with the fifth-highest cost of divorce without children at $15,600 and fifth-highest with children at $23,500."

Here's a look at the states with the lowest divorce rates:

Massachusetts Illinois Texas Maryland Kansas

Here's a look at the states with the highest divorce rates:

Nevada Oklahoma Wyoming Alabama Arkansas

Check out the full report.