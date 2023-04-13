Florida Man Wins Massive $41 Million Jackpot From Christmas Eve Drawing

A Florida man just cashed out on a huge lottery jackpot he won from a Christmas Eve drawing.

The Florida Lottery said 57-year-old Darren Martini, of Cape Coral, found a "lotto" luck after scoring a $41 million prize playing the Florida Lotto. He claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $24,559,932.33 on Wednesday, April 14.



The winning numbers from the Christmas Eve drawing were 5, 13, 17, 20, 27 and 53.

According to officials, Martini purchased the winning ticket at the Publix located at 3015 Pine Island Road Southwest in Cape Coral. The retailer will also get a $100,000 bonus commission from selling the ticket.

The next Florida Lotto drawing is Saturday, April 15 at 11:15 p.m. EST, and $27.05 million is up for grabs.

Martini isn't the only Floridian who became an instant millionaire after playing a lottery game. One man took home millions when he scored the top prize in a scratch-off game. Then, there was a woman who claimed nearly $10 million from another game. Another woman actually won a massive multimillion Powerball prize last year.