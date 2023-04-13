This week, it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending his father King Charles III's coronation next month after much speculation. However, he'll be attending alone while Meghan Markle stays in California. According to a royal expert, this news comes as a relief to Prince William and Kate Middleton. In a story from Entertainment Tonight, writer Eloise Parker said the Prince and Princess of Wales may feel more at ease with Markle's absence since there will be "less emphasis is going to be on them, who’s looking where, who’s lip reading, [and] what’s going on between them.”

The royal expert continued, "There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a ‘Real Housewives’ moment between these women. Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn’t attending, helps her keep it that way.”

As for Meghan, she's staying home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday which happens to land on the coronation date, May 6th. At the time the official date was announced, fans thought it was a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday," a source told Page Six earlier this week. This will be Prince Harry's first time reuniting with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare which included stories about his brother Prince William and his father King Charles.