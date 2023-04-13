How To Score Free Tickets To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Atlanta

Calling all Atlanta Swifties! If you missed your first chance to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour stop in Atlanta, or if you already have tickets for one date and are hoping to go to another, now is your chance.

Starting next week, Capital One, the national presenting partner for the tour, is hosting a ticket giveaway to give fans a chance to score free tickets for Swift's Atlanta concert dates April 28-30, per Atlanta News First. Six lucky players will be chosen to receive a pair of tickets to one of the shows.

So how do you put your name in the hat for a chance to win free tickets? From April 18-21, players can stop by the Atlanta Lenox Square Cafe at 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Space 3078A, and use a smartphone to scan a QR Code on either cafe signs or Ambassador Lanyards.

The sweepstake is open to all. Winners for each show will be selected at random and will be notified by email.

