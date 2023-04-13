IRS Warns Time Is Running Out To Claim $1.5 Billion In Tax Refunds

The IRS said that it is sitting on $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax returns and wants to return it to taxpayers. The agency says the money is owed to around 1.5 million Americans who didn't file their 2019 tax returns.

"With the pandemic taking place when the 2019 tax returns were originally due, people faced extremely unusual situations. People may have simply forgotten about tax refunds with the deadline that year postponed all the way into July," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

Under the law, taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds. If you want to claim the money the IRS owes you, you have until July 17 to file your return.

"We frequently see students, part-time workers, and others with little income overlook filing a tax return and never realize they may be owed a refund. We encourage people to review their records and start gathering records now so they don't run the risk of missing the July deadline," Werfel said.

"We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out," he added.

Any unclaimed money will become the property of the U.S. Treasury.