JAY-Z To Honor Jean-Michel Basquiat & Andy Warhol For Rare Performance

By Tony M. Centeno

April 13, 2023

JAY-Z
Photo: Getty Images

JAY-Z is getting ready to pay homage to his favorite visual artists with a rare performance overseas.

On Wednesday, April 12, Roc Nation announced Hov's plan to honor painters Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol during a special concert in Paris, France. The seasoned rapper will headline the show on Friday, April 14 for the Louis Vuitton Foundation at the Auditorium of the Fondation in the French capital. He will be in the building to help promote Louis Vuitton's upcoming “Basquiat × Warhol Painting four hands” exhibit, which will highlight both artists' 160 collaborative creations on canvas.

JAY-Z has been a fan of Basquiat for years. He's weaved his name into several verses in the past like "BBC" and "Picasso Baby" off Magna Carta... Holy Grail album.

“It ain’t hard to tell, I’m the new Jean-Michel," Hov raps on the 2013 track. "Yellow Basquiat in my kitchen corner / Go ‘head, lean on that shit Blue, you own it”

The Brooklynite has even dressed up like the late artist for Halloween. Back in 2014, Hov transformed into Basquiat while his wife Beyoncé dressed up as Frida Kahlo. There's no word on whether or not Bey will show up to the concert, but the event is sponsored by Tiffany & Co., who has a deal with the Carters.

This will JAY-Z's first performance since he shut down the 2023 Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy earlier this year. The Roc Nation founder joined the crew of successful artists to deliver "God Did" together for the first time.

