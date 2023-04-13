JAY-Z To Honor Jean-Michel Basquiat & Andy Warhol For Rare Performance

The Brooklynite has even dressed up like the late artist for Halloween. Back in 2014, Hov transformed into Basquiat while his wife Beyoncé dressed up as Frida Kahlo. There's no word on whether or not Bey will show up to the concert, but the event is sponsored by Tiffany & Co., who has a deal with the Carters.



This will JAY-Z's first performance since he shut down the 2023 Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy earlier this year. The Roc Nation founder joined the crew of successful artists to deliver "God Did" together for the first time.