Meet The Biggest Lottery Winners In Texas History

The Texas Lottery has been making millionaires for over 30 years, and with big jackpots and a wide range of games, it's no wonder so many people try their luck everyday. But for a lucky few, they've hit the jackpot and become some of the biggest lottery winners in Texas history.

The Lotter Texas has compiled a list of five of the biggest lottery winners in the state's history and it really puts things into perspective! Here's a look at the winners (in order of jackpot size):

$564.1 million Powerball jackpot (2015)

One of the largest lottery prizes ever awarded in U.S. history was split between three winning tickets on February 11, 2015. A Texan walked away with over $127 million in cash after it was claimed by the TL Management Trust. The winning ticket was purchased at an Appletree Food Mart in Princeton.

$227 million Mega Millions jackpot (2019)

This marks the largest lottery prize ever paid out to a single winner. Someone from Leander claimed the winning ticket on September 24, 2019. They chose the cash value option at the time of purchase and walked away with $157.1 million before taxes. The winner purchased the Quick Pick ticket at a Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park.

$177 million Mega Millions jackpot (2017)

Eliberto Cantu of Abernathy was working in Arkansas for about a month when he asked his coworker to stop at a gas station on the way to work to buy a cup of coffee. While in the Arkansas gas station, he purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket which eventually landed him a staggering jackpot, the largest in Arkansas, on March 31, 2017. "He's been playing since Texas started its lottery. I’m sure he'll keep playing. You can’t break a 30-year-old habit," said Cantu's son, Rodrigo.

$145 million Lotto Texas jackpot (2004)

Alfredo Ornelas Barragan claimed his $145 million prize on June 19, 2004. "He's very quiet but eager to have the prize claimed," a lottery official said. The man formed the IBO Management Company as the legal entity to accept the $82.6 million cash prize. "We are very happy and thankful for this gift that God has given us. We are very nervous, but with God's help we will be able to make good use of this prize," Barragan said.

$144 million Mega Millions jackpot (2010)

William Kiefer of Katy claimed his $144 million lottery prize on January 29, 2010. He chose to receive his prize in 29 annual payments and made headlines after he donated some of his winnings to support abused children, retired Catholic nurses and the Haitian relief effort. "The greatest gift my parents gave me was to be raised a Christian. I plan to give 60 percent of all (my) after-tax winnings to charity," he said.

Check out the full report.