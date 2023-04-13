Michigan Couple Welcomes First Daughter After 138 Years Of Boys

Carolyn and Andrew Clark recently ended the 138-year-long streak of boys being born into their family when they welcomed their baby girl Audrey Marie into the world on March 17th. According to Fox News, the last girl to be born in the Clark family was in 1885! Andrew shared that his grandfather is the one who traced the family genealogy all the way back to the date that the last girl was born into the family in the 1800's.

"My grandpa was really big into our genealogy. So, he traced it back and found all the birth certificates and marriage certificates and death certificates." Carolyn mentioned that even tho they set up an entire gender reveal party for the birth of their daughter, they expected history to repeat itself. Everyone was in utter disbelief when the news was revealed.

"Even when we were biting into the cookie for our gender reveal, we were just expecting it to be blue. My sister-in-law and I were always saying, "'There has to be a girl at some point, whether it's us or maybe our boys will have a daughter at some point.'" So when we bit into the cookie, I looked at her like, "‘Is this pink?’" And she freaked out." Months later the family welcomed little Audrey into their lives where she will certainly grow up with plenty of boy cousins and an older brother!