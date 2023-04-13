New Quarterback-Specific Helmet Will Be Available During 2023 NFL Season

The National Football League will make a new helmet made specifically to protect quarterbacks available for the position during the upcoming 2023 season, according to NFL.com's Judy Battista.

The Zero2 Matrix QB helmet, which was produced by VCIS, is designed to help quarterback's heads on hits to the ground amid an 18% rise in diagnosed concussions league-wide, which includes a significant margin at the quarterback position. The new helmet has already undergone lab testing in simulated situations in which a quarterback would experience concussion-causing impacts, the NFL confirmed in a memo.

"Players are understandably slow to change equipment they are comfortable with. But in the latest rankings of helmets produced by the NFL and NFLPA, the top three were two helmets designed for linemen, followed by the QB helmet. Innovation is coming fast," Battista tweeted.