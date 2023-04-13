Niall Horan Reveals Title, Release Date Of Upcoming Single

Get ready, Lovers! Niall Horan just announced the release date for his next single, "Meltdown," and we couldn't be more excited! The "Slow Hands" standout took to Instagram to share the date with fans, and to detail the meaning behind the highly anticipated track.

"I’m so happy to let you know that my new single “Meltdown” is out on April 28. The song is basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright."

The idea behind the all-too-relatable title stands out to assure fans that no matter how much stress and anxiety a situation brings, everything will be ok at the end of the day. In addition to the release date, the "On My Own" artist also shared the cover art for his newest single. The image depicts Horan leaning against an old heater in an empty room with his shadow trailing closely behind him.