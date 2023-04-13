Niall Horan Reveals Title, Release Date Of Upcoming Single

By Logan DeLoye

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Get ready, Lovers! Niall Horan just announced the release date for his next single, "Meltdown," and we couldn't be more excited! The "Slow Hands" standout took to Instagram to share the date with fans, and to detail the meaning behind the highly anticipated track.

"I’m so happy to let you know that my new single “Meltdown” is out on April 28. The song is basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright."

The idea behind the all-too-relatable title stands out to assure fans that no matter how much stress and anxiety a situation brings, everything will be ok at the end of the day. In addition to the release date, the "On My Own" artist also shared the cover art for his newest single. The image depicts Horan leaning against an old heater in an empty room with his shadow trailing closely behind him.

The exciting news of the single arrives just one month after the Irishman's announcement of a summer album release. Fans can look forward to listening to "Meltdown" on repeat at the end of April, and the full album, The Show, on June 9th!

Niall Horan
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.