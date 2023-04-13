Rae Sremmurd Turn This Popular Children's Book Into A Hit Song

Their special "Llama Llama" remix arrives shortly after Rae Sremmurd dropped their fourth studio album Sremm 4 Life. The 14-track album comes with previously released tracks like "Torpedo" and "Tanisha (Pump That)" along with brand new hits like "Mississippi Slide" and "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)." The latter track features a sample of Eminem's "Stan." Swae Lee first gave fans a preview of the song last August in a video that had fans begging for more. Prior to their album's release, Rae Sremmurd explained the making of "Tanisha," which is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Pharrell Williams.



"Tanisha is basically like a beautiful girl with the best taste on all the flyest s**t," Swae told The Cruz Show. "She know all the restaurants, what's the hottest next season of clothes, everything. She be on her s**t. She's just this fly girl, always looking good, always smelling good. Everybody got their own Tanisha in their life."



Swae and Jxmmi also talked about the direction of Sremm 4 Life, other wild stories about their dating life and more interesting topics in their full-length interview. Watch it in full below.

