Recalled Sleepers Linked To Over 100 Infant Deaths Being Resold On Facebook

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has reached out to Meta and Mattel for help removing recalled sleepers from the marketplace.

The agency said that despite being recalled in 2019, the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper is being illegally resold online on sites like Facebook Marketplace.

Over 4.7 million sleepers were recalled four years ago after 30 infant deaths were linked to the product. Since then, over 100 infants have died while in Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play sleeper.

The CPSC said that it found nearly 4,000 listings for the recalled sleepers during a 13-month period.

"If CPSC staff can identify these illegal listings using your site, Meta indisputably can prevent them from appearing in the first place," Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, wrote in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "I urge you to do more to stop the illegal sale of recalled consumer products on your Marketplace to prevent additional infant deaths and injuries."

Hoehn-Saric also sent a letter to Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, urging him to reissue the recall and work to get consumers to stop using the Rock 'n Play sleepers.

"Fisher-Price clearly has not done enough to incentivize consumers to act upon the recall. Nor have the company's actions deterred a secondary market for this product," Hoehn-Saric wrote. "It is incumbent on Fisher-Price to motivate consumers to stop using the Rock 'n Play and to destroy unused Rock 'n Plays that may be in their homes. A refund of the full purchase price of all Rock' n Plays would be a good start in achieving these outcomes."