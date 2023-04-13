Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill's Atlanta Home For $4.2 Million In Cash

Meek Mill said he never actually moved into the home in the Sandy Springs/Buckhead area and only owned it for a few years. The mansion comes complete with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also includes a movie theater, playground, tennis court, sauna, pool, and jacuzzi. Luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly assisted Ross with the sale and was very excited to be involved.



"I've been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that," she told TMZ.



Ross' purchase of Meek's home only expands his real estate empire in Georgia. The MMG bawse currently owns his Promise Land estate/ranch. The massive property in Georgia has already been used in movies like Coming 2 America, and was the location of Ross' major car show last year. Over the past few months, Ross also added numerous farm animals to his growing farm including buffaloes, steers and more.