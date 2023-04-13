Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill's Atlanta Home For $4.2 Million In Cash

By Tony M. Centeno

April 13, 2023

Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Photo: Getty Images

Rick Ross did Meek Mill a solid by copping his Atlanta mansion for millions of dollars in cash.

According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, April 12, Meek finally sold his mansion in Atlanta two years after he put it on the market. The Philly native recently took to social media to help his realtor out by showing off the house with a virtual tour. Weeks after Meek's posts went viral, Rozay decided to buy the massive home for $4.2 million and gave the entire payment to Meek in cash.

"I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!" Meek tweeted.

Meek Mill said he never actually moved into the home in the Sandy Springs/Buckhead area and only owned it for a few years. The mansion comes complete with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also includes a movie theater, playground, tennis court, sauna, pool, and jacuzzi. Luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly assisted Ross with the sale and was very excited to be involved.

"I've been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that," she told TMZ.

Ross' purchase of Meek's home only expands his real estate empire in Georgia. The MMG bawse currently owns his Promise Land estate/ranch. The massive property in Georgia has already been used in movies like Coming 2 America, and was the location of Ross' major car show last year. Over the past few months, Ross also added numerous farm animals to his growing farm including buffaloes, steers and more.

