There are several benefits to attending a community college. These schools can be a nice bridge into a four-year institution or something to round out your knowledge and experience before heading into the workforce. Most people who attend community colleges don't have to leave home to obtain a degree, and they tend to be more affordable.

That's why Niche released its 2023 rankings for the best community colleges in every state, including Florida.

Atlantic Technical College was named the top community college in the Sunshine State! Located in Coconut Creek, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, this school got high marks in value, safety, and student life.