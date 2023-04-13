South Florida School Named Best Community College In The State
By Zuri Anderson
April 13, 2023
There are several benefits to attending a community college. These schools can be a nice bridge into a four-year institution or something to round out your knowledge and experience before heading into the workforce. Most people who attend community colleges don't have to leave home to obtain a degree, and they tend to be more affordable.
That's why Niche released its 2023 rankings for the best community colleges in every state, including Florida.
Atlantic Technical College was named the top community college in the Sunshine State! Located in Coconut Creek, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, this school got high marks in value, safety, and student life.
Niche also provided more details about Atlantic Tech:
"It is a small institution with an enrollment of 2,543 undergraduate students. The Atlantic Technical College acceptance rate is 100%. Popular majors include Licensed Practical Nurse Training (LPN), HVAC and Refrigeration Engineering Technician, and Culinary Arts and Food Service. Graduating 63% of students, Atlantic Technical College alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $29,100."
Here are the Top 10 community colleges in Florida:
- Atlantic Technical College (Coconut Creek)
- North Florida College (Madison)
- Florida Gateway College (Lake City)
- Pinellas Technical College (St. Petersburg)
- Chipola College (Marianna)
- Pinellas Technical College (Clearwater)
- Erwin Technical College (Tampa)
- Tallahassee Community College (Tallahassee)
- Valencia College (Orlando)
- The College of the Florida Keys (Key West)