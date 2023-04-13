If you're a dessert lover — and how can you not be? — get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. Why waste your time on subpar desserts? Cheapism compiled a list of the best dessert in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint!

"Some states even have their own official designated desserts, while others have regional specialties you won’t want to miss when visiting, and others just reign supreme when it comes to preparing the dish at hand," the blog wrote about its list, which features the best desserts to sample in every state across the U.S.

In Texas, the best dessert is the Pecan Pie from Fredericksburg Pie Company in Fredericksburg. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Pecans are Texas’ state tree and pecan pie became its official pie in 2013. Family-owned Fredericksburg Pie Company makes a buttery and smooth pecan pie customers love, with traditional, chocolate, and the crowd favorite, a bourbon orange pecan pie. Make sure to get there early, as they close once their pies sell out.

The runner-up for best dessert is Blue Bell Ice Cream!

Check out the full report.