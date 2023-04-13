The Best Texas Getaways For An Unforgettable Weekend Adventure
By Dani Medina
April 13, 2023
You don't have to travel far to escape the hustle and bustle of your every day life. Some of the best weekend getaway destinations in the U.S. can be found right here in Texas! With diverse landscapes and a rich cultural heritage, the Lone Star State has something for everyone.
Traveler magazine compiled a list of the best weekend getaway and road trip destinations in the U.S. — and boy, this list does not disappoint! "We took five of the country’s major hubs and found four weekend getaway ideas for each, all easily accessible detours," the magazine said about its list. As far as Texas goes, they used Dallas as a center point for these incredible getaway destinations.
Here's a look at all of Traveler's picks for an unforgettable weekend away that aren't too far from home:
Fredericksburg and wine country
Fredericksburg is an ideal location for exploring Texas wine country with over 30 wineries within a 14,000-square-mile area, just over four hours drive from Dallas. Bending Branch winery, south of the town, is renowned for its Tannat wines, and visitors can also explore the charming, historic downtown with a stay at the Hoffmann Haus bed and breakfast.
Round Top
Round Top, located three hours south of Dallas, is a whimsical town and a hub for antiquing with over 200,000 shoppers visiting each spring, but also offers year-round shopping at unique stores such as Townsend Provisions. Hotel Rancho Pillow, owned by Sheila Youngblood, is a bohemian-style accommodation located on her 20-acre homestead and is the perfect place to stay to experience the vibrant and colorful Round Top, including trying your hand at riding the mechanical bull.
Palo Duro
Palo Duro Canyon, located in the Panhandle and around a six-hour drive from Dallas, is the second largest canyon in America after the Grand Canyon, offering almost 90 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. After a day of outdoor activities, relax at the Dove's Rest cabins which offer stunning views of the canyon and come equipped with propane grills and fire pits for a unique BBQ experience under the stars.
Chickasaw Country, Oklahoma
While Chickasaw Country isn't in Texas, it's close enough to make it the perfect getaway! Chickasaw Country in South Central Oklahoma, located just two and a half hours from Dallas, is a noteworthy Native American area where the Chickasaw Tribe established a new homeland after being forcibly driven from their ancestral lands. Visitors can explore their culture and history at the Chickasaw Cultural Center and enjoy outdoor activities at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, with short trails, fishing opportunities, and a stay at the Chickasaw-operated Artesian Hotel.
For more U.S. weekend getaways, check out the full report.