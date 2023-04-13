The Highest-Rated Airbnb In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

April 13, 2023

Christmas Tree on the Deck of a Rustic Rural home
Photo: Photodisc

Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to book a vacation with your favorite people than the sunshine season? There are a handful of Airbnb's scattered across the country. A few of these locations stand out for the quality of amenities that are provided to guests, location, scenery, proximity to local tourist attractions, and more. One Airbnb in each state boasts such a wonderful stay, that it has been named among the highest-rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Savoteur, the highest-rated Airbnb in all of Illinois is the Galena Guest House located in Galena’s historic district. Savoteur mentioned that this Airbnb is stocked with locally roasted coffee, and all streaming entertainment devices are provided. Interested individuals can pay $145 per night to enjoy this one-of-a-kind remodel!

Here is what Savoteur had to say about the top Airbnb in the entire state:

"Located in Galena’s historic district, this privately renovated studio guest house is owned and operated by 20-year residents. They stock the kitchenette with locally roasted coffee and other breakfast items, so guests are set for their first day of vacation. Remodeled with reclaimed barn wood, it has a cozy, rustic feel as well as keyless entry and streaming entertainment devices."

For a continued list of the highest-rated Airbnb's across the country visit savoteur.com.

