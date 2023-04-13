The Highest-Rated Airbnb In Michigan

Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to book a vacation with your favorite people than the sunshine season? There are a handful of Airbnb's scattered across the country. A few of these locations stand out for the quality of amenities that are provided to guests, location, scenery, proximity to local tourist attractions, and more. One Airbnb in each state boasts such a wonderful stay, that it has been named among the highest-rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Savoteur, the highest-rated Airbnb in all of Michigan is the Traverse City Farm Stay located in none other than Traverse City. Savoteur mentioned that this Airbnb sits on a 10-acre farm complete with gardens, and goats! Interested individuals can pay $99 per night to enjoy this countryside escape!

Here is what Savoteur had to say about the top Airbnb in the entire state:

"The perfect combination of country living yet only six miles to downtown Traverse City, this farm stay has been recognized as not just the highest-rated property in Michigan but as one of the most unique in the state. Ideal for a couples getaway, exploring the 10-acre farm, having a private romantic dinner in the 125-year-old barn, picking fruits and vegetables for your meals, exploring the garden, and visiting the goats."

For a continued list of the highest-rated Airbnb's across the country visit savoteur.com.