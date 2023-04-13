The Highest-Rated Airbnb In Minnesota

Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to book a vacation with your favorite people than the sunshine season? There are a handful of Airbnb's scattered across the country. A few of these locations stand out for the quality of amenities that are provided to guests, location, scenery, proximity to local tourist attractions, and more. One Airbnb in each state boasts such a wonderful stay, that it has been named among the highest-rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Savoteur, the highest-rated Airbnb in all of Minnesota is the Seward House located in one of Minneapolis' oldest neighborhoods. Savoteur mentioned that this Airbnb features a backyard porch complete with a fire pit for bonfire! Interested individuals can pay $156 per night to stay in this cozy oasis.

Here is what Savoteur had to say about the top Airbnb in the entire state:

"Located in Seward, one of the oldest Minneapolis neighborhoods, this 1900s two-bedroom home holds its period charm, even though it’s been completely remodeled. Just half a block from historic Milwaukee Avenue and the light rail stop, you can explore the Twin Cities all day and relax on the front porch or backyard bonfire at night."

For a continued list of the highest-rated Airbnb's across the country visit savoteur.com.