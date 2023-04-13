The Highest-Rated Airbnb In Nebraska

Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to book a vacation with your favorite people than the sunshine season? There are a handful of Airbnb's scattered across the country. A few of these locations stand out for the quality of amenities that are provided to guests, location, scenery, proximity to local tourist attractions, and more. One Airbnb in each state boasts such a wonderful stay, that it has been named among the highest-rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Savoteur, the highest-rated Airbnb in all of Nebraska is Stubby Acres Bunkhouse located in the Sandhills’ Platte River Valley. Savoteur mentioned that this Airbnb exists on a working farm! Homemade breakfast is delivered right to the door of the repurposed 1930's bunkhouse each morning. Interested individuals can pay $94 per night to stay in this cozy little property.

Here is what Savoteur had to say about the top Airbnb in the entire state:

"This Tiny Home was created from a rescued 1930s bunkhouse and expanded to include a bathroom and porch. Perfect for a country getaway, it is located on a working farm in the Sandhills’ Platte River Valley and includes a homemade delivered breakfast."

For a continued list of the highest-rated Airbnb's across the country visit savoteur.com.