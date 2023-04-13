The Highest-Rated Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to book a vacation with your favorite people than the sunshine season? There are a handful of Airbnb's scattered across the country. A few of these locations stand out for the quality of amenities that are provided to guests, location, scenery, proximity to local tourist attractions, and more. One Airbnb in each state boasts such a wonderful stay, that it has been named among the highest-rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Savoteur, the highest-rated Airbnb in all of Pennsylvania is the Orchard Guest House located in Altoona. Savoteur mentioned that this Airbnb comes with a complimentary breakfast compromised of fruits and vegetables grown on the property! Interested individuals can pay $87 per night to stay at this countryside oasis.

Here is what Savoteur had to say about the top Airbnb in the entire state:

"This detached Altoona guest house located on a 4-acre property received high marks from travelers for its cozy, clean and warm environment. Complimentary snacks and breakfast items are provided, including flowers, vegetables, and fruits grown right on the property, which is just some of the reasons it is the highest-rated property in the state of Pennsylvania."

For a continued list of the highest-rated Airbnb's across the country visit savoteur.com.