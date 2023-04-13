As summer approaches, why not start planning your next outdoor adventure? Discover the breathtaking landscapes and unique features that make lakes across the country must-see destinations for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Insider compiled a list of the most beautiful lake in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint! "Each state has a lake that is more beautiful than the rest," the news outlet said about its list.

In Arizona, the most beautiful lake is Watson Lake in Prescott. "The lake and surrounding park are well known in Arizona for its fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping, and picnicking," Insider said about the lake. Here's more information about Watson Lake, according to its website:

This beautiful lake, just four miles away from downtown Prescott, features fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping and day picnicking – something for everyone. The scenic park allows access to Watson Woods, as well as the boulders of the Granite Dells. Showers are available for overnight campers (overnight camping is only available during summer months).

Check out the full report.