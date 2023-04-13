The Most Beautiful Lake In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

As summer approaches, why not start planning your next outdoor adventure? Discover the breathtaking landscapes and unique features that make lakes across the country must-see destinations for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Insider compiled a list of the most beautiful lake in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint! "Each state has a lake that is more beautiful than the rest," the news outlet said about its list.

In Arizona, the most beautiful lake is Watson Lake in Prescott. "The lake and surrounding park are well known in Arizona for its fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping, and picnicking," Insider said about the lake. Here's more information about Watson Lake, according to its website:

This beautiful lake, just four miles away from downtown Prescott, features fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping and day picnicking – something for everyone. The scenic park allows access to Watson Woods, as well as the boulders of the Granite Dells. Showers are available for overnight campers (overnight camping is only available during summer months).

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.