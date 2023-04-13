As summer approaches, why not start planning your next outdoor adventure? Discover the breathtaking landscapes and unique features that make lakes across the country must-see destinations for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Insider compiled a list of the most beautiful lake in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint! "Each state has a lake that is more beautiful than the rest," the news outlet said about its list.

In Kentucky, the most beautiful lake is Cave Run Lake located south of Morehead. "Located in the northernmost portion of the Daniel Boone National Forest, the lake spans a whopping 8,270 acres," Insider said about this lake. Here's more information about Cave Run Lake, according to its website:

Location is everything, and Cave Run Lake is conveniently located near I-64. It’s easy to pop on over to your favorite fishing spot. Are you in the mood for a day full of water activities, or some much-needed relaxation? Cave Run Lake has it all. You’ll have over 8,000 acres of open water and 200 miles of shoreline to explore at Cave Run Lake. We can’t wait to see you at the lake, the largest in northeastern Kentucky!

Check out the full report.